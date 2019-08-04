‘It’s been unreal’: Rising star favourite Sam Walsh speaks on his debut season

Shane McInnes sat down with Rising Star favourite and Carlton star, Sam Walsh to discuss his debut season.

The No. 1 draft pick has enjoyed a stellar first AFL season and is arguably the front runner to take out the Award over the likes of Sydney Stack and Connor Rozee.

Sam told 3AW that it’s not been easy work but he has really enjoyed the process and is settling in to his new home at Carlton.

“It’s been unreal, I’ve been loving it, but it’s been really hard work too,” said Walsh.

“Coming into the club my mindset was to earn the respect of the group, from there they’ve been able to help me with all the media speculation and talk.

“As a player I’ve felt like I’ve grown so much.”

Walsh says Cripps has been a pivotal mentor at the club for him and helped him guide the harsh realities of the brutal AFL world.

“Cripps has been amazing for me, I got to live with him for the first three weeks.” said Walsh.

“On field he is amazing with what he can do, but it’s great that he can be the person he is off field too.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview with Sam Walsh