It’s emerged Ben Simmons has a ‘commercial arrangement’ to promote Melbourne during visit home

It’s emerged Ben Simmons has been paid by the Victorian Government to promote Melbourne during his visit home.

The commercial arrangement with Visit Victoria, which officials said was an “undisclosed” amount, came to light after the NBA star implied he’d been racially profiled at Crown Casino in a video posted to his 4.3 million followers on Instagram he’s since deleted.

But the damage has been done, with accusations of racism now being thrown Australia’s way from overseas.

“They’ve paid this money and he’s come here and effectively trashed us by these allegations against Crown Casino which he refuses to front up to,” Neil Mitchell said.

“Come on, Ben.”

