It’s official! The 2020 AFL grand final will be played at The Gabba
And it’ll be played at night.
The AFL confirmed the news, which was widely expected, on Wednesday.
Gillon McLachlan travelled to Queensland to make the historic announcement.
The match will be played on Saturday, October 24.
It’s the first time the season’s biggest game won’t be played at the MCG since 1991.
It’s the first time the match will be played outside Victoria.
Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis forced the AFL’s hand.
It’s a huge coup for Queensland, which has played a significant role in keeping the season afloat.
The Adelaide Oval is on standby, should the coronavirus situation change in Queensland.
