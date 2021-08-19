‘It’s only fair’: Neil Mitchell calls on Premier to address how MP left Melbourne during lockdown

Neil Mitchell says it’s “only fair” that the state government explains “why, when and how” an MP fled Melbourne during lockdown.

According to Hansard, Danielle Green, who represents the seat of Yan Yean in Melbourne’s north, was in Parliament when it adjourned at 5.23pm on August 5th.

The lockdown started at 8pm that night.

“Warrnambool is at least three hours away,” Neil Mitchell said.

In a statement released yesterday, Ms Green said she’s taken personal leave as she has been hospitalised twice in the past month, and has been caring for her husband who is battling cancer.

“I’m sorry she has these personal battles. I would not wish that on anybody, but many, many people have personal battles and are not given the ability to skip the lockdown,” Neil Mitchell said.

“A lot of people are suffering and the question here is fairness.

“It needs to be addressed by the Premier before it festers.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s thoughts on the matter

Wendy Lovell, Liberal MP for the Northern Victoria Region, the same area covered by Ms Green’s Yan Yean electorate, says the Labor MP’s constituents should’ve been told about her absence.

“A number of issues that need to be addressed here and the first is why it’s taken an inquiry from a newspaper for the government to release a statement that Danielle was taking leave,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“Her constituents had the right to know who they should contact for assistance.”

Ms Lovell claims Ms Green has also tried to book alpine accommodation.

“The other issue is that when you do go to regional Victoria as a metropolitan person, if you go for legitimate reasons like work, you take your restrictions with you,” she said.

“Yet only last week, on the 9th of August, she was on the Mount Hotham website asking for accommodation.”

Ms Lovell echoed Neil Mitchell’s call for Daniel Andrews to explain.

“I think the Premier needs to actually come clean with the people of Victoria as to why there is one set of rules for Danielle Green and one set of rules for everyone else,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear Liberal MP Wendy Lovell’s view

Image (Andrews): Daniel Pockett/Getty Images