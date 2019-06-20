Jack Billings ends contract speculation with new deal!

Jack Billings has re-signed with St Kilda.

He’s penned a two-year contract extension.

The dynamic 23-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant first half of the season and was vital in getting the Saints over the line against Gold Coast last week.

He had 33 disposals, 11 tackles, 8 marks and booted two crucial goals.

The contract announcement comes on the back of news star recruit Dan Hannebery would play his first game for the club this week.

Key defender Jake Carlisle will also play his first game for 2019 this weekend.