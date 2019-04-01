Jack Riewoldt suffers second injury in loss to Collingwood

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt’s disappointing Thursday night almost turned into a complete horror show, Tom Morris has revealed.

Riewoldt, who suffered a wrist injury that will sideline him for up to a month during the clash with Collingwood, narrowly avoided a serious knee injury in the dying moments of the game.

Morris said on Sportsday the Tigers were of the belief his knee injury would heal before his wrist problem.

He’s suffered a medial strain.

