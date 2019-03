It may be only a small consolation following last night’s loss to Collingwood, but Jack Riewoldt’s wrist injury is not as bad as first feared.

He’s expected to miss four weeks.

3AW Football’s Nick Butler said Riewoldt has suffered tendon damage and not a broken wrist as first thought.

The Tigers said there was also an “undisplaced fracture”.

It was initially feared Riewoldt could miss as many as 10 weeks.