St Kilda star Jade Gresham may be done for the season.

The Saint has a fractured eye socket.

He suffered the injury in Saturday night’s loss to Adelaide, which all but ended any chance St Kilda had of playing finals.

As a result, the Saints may be unwilling to risk the young gun in the final rounds.

Teammate Jack Steele pushed Rory Sloane into Gresham, causing the injury.