Jaidyn Stephenson will make his return to football this week.

The Collingwood young gun, who was suspended for the rest of the home and away season after he was found to have placed bets on AFL games, will play VFL on Saturday.

It’s only because his 10-game ban will expire after Collingwood takes on Essendon on Friday night.

Stephenson is all but certain to be brought straight back into the Magpies’ side for their first final.