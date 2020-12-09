Jamarra Ugle-Hagan speaks with 3AW Breakfast!

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is champing at the bit to get stuck into life as an AFL footballer at the Western Bulldogs.

So much so, the club had to put the brakes on his arrival.

“I actually tired getting into the Kennel this Friday but we have to come on Monday, apparently,” the 2020 No.1 draft pick told 3AW Breakfast on Thursday morning.

The exciting forward had a chat with Steve Quartermain and Tony Leonard, reflecting on his journey so far and the exciting future ahead of him.

(Photo by Michael Willson / AFL Photos via Getty Images)