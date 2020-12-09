3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan speaks with 3AW Breakfast!

2 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Football Featured
Article image for Jamarra Ugle-Hagan speaks with 3AW Breakfast!

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is champing at the bit to get stuck into life as an AFL footballer at the Western Bulldogs.

So much so, the club had to put the brakes on his arrival.

“I actually tired getting into the Kennel this Friday but we have to come on Monday, apparently,” the 2020 No.1 draft pick told 3AW Breakfast on Thursday morning.

The exciting forward had a chat with Steve Quartermain and Tony Leonard, reflecting on his journey so far and the exciting future ahead of him.

Click PLAY below to hear Jamarra on 3AW!

(Photo by Michael Willson / AFL Photos via Getty Images)

3aw breakfast
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332