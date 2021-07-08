Jamarra Ugle-Hagan to make his AFL debut for the Western Bulldogs

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will make his debut for the Western Bulldogs this week.

The Bulldogs announced on Thursday the young forward would play against Sydney on Sunday.

Last year’s No.1 draft pick hasn’t managed to break into the club’s line-up so far this year, but the door has opened after gun forward Aaron Naughton injured himself last week.

Ugle-Hagan has earned comparisons with Lance Franklin.

Fittingly, he’ll play his first game against him on Sunday.

