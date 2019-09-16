Jamie Elliott quizzed about his playing future on 3AW

Collingwood livewire Jamie Elliott says he’s not in a rush to make a decision about his playing future.

The forward is yet to commit to the Pies beyond the end of this season.

“I’ve always said that I’m going to wait until the end of the year to negotiate anything,” Elliott told Sportsday.

“I felt like I needed to get back and play some good footy, missing a whole year last year.”

Asked if he was chasing a long-term deal (which he’s been linked with at other Melbourne-based clubs), Elliott said that would be “great”.

“But I’ve got this week to focus on and potentially a week after that,” he said.

“All my focus is on this week.”

