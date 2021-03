Injury-plagued Collingwood forward Jamie Elliott will miss most of the season after he fractured his leg against Carlton.

The high flying forward landed awkwardly in Thursday night’s win over the Blues.

Scans have revealed a fracture in his fibula.

He will have surgery.

Collingwood said Elliott was likely to be sidelined for 2-3 months.

