Hawthorn champion Jarryd Roughead is retiring at the end of the season.

And he’ll get a farewell match this week.

The Hawks confirmed the news on Monday.

“I’ve had an amazing 15-year journey with the Hawthorn Football Club,” Roughead said.

The Hawks play Gold Coast at 4.40pm on Sunday at Marvel Stadium.

Roughead will retire a four-time premiership player, Coleman medallist and two-time All Australian.