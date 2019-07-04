Jeff Kennett ‘pleased’ Dayne Beams spoke openly about his mental health, explains why it’s a problem in the AFL

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett says it’s a “great sign” Dayne Beams felt comfortable speaking about his mental health issues.

Mr Kennett, a former chair of Beyond Blue, said the AFL was making major strides when it came to dealing with the problem.

“On one hand, I sympathised with him because of what he’s going through,” Mr Kennett said on 3AW.

“But on the other hand, I was pleased he felt he could speak publicly.

“The first step to recovery from a mental illness is admitting you’ve got an issue.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive