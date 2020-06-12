Jeff Kennett says AFL should give struggling clubs deadline or ‘be relegated to VFL’

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has called on the AFL to give the league’s struggling clubs three years to get their act together or be “relegated to the VFL”.

In a letter to members ahead of the Hawks’ season resumer against arch-rival Geelong, Kennett addressed the financial challenges the game faced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he hoped the league would set key performance indicators for “all clubs” to help secure the AFL’s financial position.

“The timeline for these KPIs should be three years with an evaluation taking place in the third year of performance,” Kennett wrote.

“If clubs and their Boards do not meet the KPIs set, they should be relegated to the VFL.

“No longer can non-performance be supported.

“This is not directed at any club and is only prospective.

“Emotion alone is not sufficient a reason for non-performance.”

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)