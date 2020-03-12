Jeff Kennett says footy fans should be able to attend AFL games (for now)

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett says he’s yet to receive any information that would suggest fans shouldn’t be allowed to attend AFL matches next week.

And the former Victorian premier has the same view about fans attending this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne.

“We’ve got to be careful that we don’t overreact,” Mr Kennett told Tom Elliott.

“Yes, there are going to be some people who attract this virus, from all walks of life, but on the information that I have now, I would not ban spectators from football matches in a week’s time.

“That’s on the information I have now.”

Mr Kennett said “one thing” he would be doing if he was still premier was give pay roll tax relief to industry to “keep their people employed.”

