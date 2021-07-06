3AW
Jeff Kennett says Hawthorn’s succession plan is simply ‘good governance’

8 mins ago
3aw drive
Football Featured
Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett says any club not planning for who will coach the club next is failing in its duty.

It comes after the Hawks announced Sam Mitchell would replace Alastair Clarkson at the end of next season.

Kennett told 3AW that Clarkson had been a “wonderful” coach for the club but the time had come for somebody else to take charge.

Succession plans have become somewhat controversial in AFL circles in recent history, with both Collingwood and Essendon examples.

Kennett said it was simply good governance.

“A good organisation always plans on succession,” he told 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear Jeff Kennett explain

3aw drive
FootballNewsSports
