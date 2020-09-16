Jeremy Cameron and GWS a ‘fair distance apart’ in contract talks

Jeremy Cameron and Greater Western Sydney are a “fair distance apart” over his next contract, reports Sam McClure.

The champion forward has consistently reiterated his desire to remain with the Giants, but has endured a below-par season by his lofty standards.

He still remains unsigned beyond the end of the season.

“There are people at GWS who are confused as to why he isn’t re-signed,” Sam McClure said on Wednesday.

Gerard Healy wonders whether the Giants are gun-shy, given they handed Stephen Coniglio a seven-year multi-million dollar deal at the end of last season.

He was dropped last week.

