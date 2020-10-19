GWS responds to Jeremy Cameron’s trade request

Jeremy Cameron is leaving Greater Western Sydney.

He’s told the Giants he will explore his options as a restricted free agent.

The club is “disappointed” after tabling what it believed to be a “suitable offer” to keep him.

“We’ve probably felt this where it might be heading,” GWS chief Dave Matthews told Sportsday.

Matthews said the club was “highly likely” to match any contract offer put to Cameron, which would force a trade.

“(Adam) Treloar and (Dylan) Shiel were worth two first round picks and are both very good players, but key forwards are hard to find,” Matthews said.

He said there had been a “campaign” from Geelong to get the star forward back to Victoria.

“It is disappointing, he is a foundation player and an outstanding young person,” Matthews said.

“This is the risk, I guess, when you’ve got a lot of talent that comes from the south.”

Cameron has played 171 games for the Giants and kicked 427 goals.

He grew up in Dartmoor, in Victoria’s west, and while being closer to home is one factor, Matthews said it wasn’t likely to be the only factor in Cameron’s decision.

“If Geelong was bottom four, I don’t think he’d be going there, would he?” Matthews said.

