Jeremy McGovern loses tribunal appeal, will miss crucial clash

West Coast will be without star defender Jeremy McGovern for Saturday night’s crucial clash against Brisbane.

It’s a savage blow for the Eagles as they look to bounce back from last week’s shock loss to the Gold Coast.

McGovern was suspended for striking.

The Eagles had challenged the ban, but failed to have it overturned at the tribunal on Tuesday night.

McGovern was cited by the Match Review Officer after he hit Gold Coast player Alex Sexton in the face during a fracas in the third term.

