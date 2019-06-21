3AW
Jeremy McGovern suspended for shove that injured Essendon youngster

4 hours ago
Jeremy McGovern has been suspended for his shove that injured Essendon’s Matt Guelfi.

Guelfi was taken to hospital in a taxi to be checked over due to rib and abdominal pain.

He took no further part in the match.

The Match Review Officer assessed the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Tom Bellchambers, Mason Redman and Dylan Clarke all escaped with fines.

