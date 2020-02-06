3AW
Jesse Hogan just one of many issues at Fremantle, says Brad Hardie

5 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Jesse Hogan’s issues are symptomatic of a wider problem at Fremantle, according to Brad Hardie.

Hardie said there was “frustration” at the club with Hogan’s situation.

On 6PR Breakfast on Wednesday, Kim Hagdorn said Fremantle was “getting closer” to dropping Hogan completely, despite being only one year into his three-year deal since arriving from Melbourne.

Hogan has taken an indefinite break from football to deal with his mental health.

Hardie said he felt for new coach Justin Longmuir.

“To be fair to Justin, he’s walked into a difficult proposition with Fremantle,” he said on Sportsday.

“They’ve had cultural problems – I hate that term – but that’s what it is.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Will Russell / Getty Images)

