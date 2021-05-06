Jesse Hogan makes some candid confessions as he looks to reignite his footy career

A candid Jesse Hogan admits he’s still got a “long way to go” before becoming the “professional” footballer he wants to be.

The super-talented key forward is hoping to reignite his career at GWS after troubled stints at Melbourne and Fremantle.

And he’s started in the right fashion, booting four goals on debut in the Giant’s huge win over Adelaide last weekend.

Speaking on 3AW, Hogan openly admitted he needed to improve his off-field behaviour if he wanted to make a fist of it with the Giants.

“It’s obvious that I had to take steps in the right direction,” he said.

“It’s not something I’m ignoring.”

But he said he remained a work in progress.

“You can’t just flick a switch and turn into a professional,” Hogan said.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)