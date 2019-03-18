Jesse Hogan to miss Fremantle’s season opener

Jesse Hogan won’t play for Fremantle in Round 1.

The Dockers said on Monday their star recruit had “made poor choices around alcohol consumption” on Saturday.

They said he was focusing on “his personal management of clinical anxiety”.

“Jesse’s circumstances have been shared with club leaders and the player leadership group,” Fremantle footy boss Peter Bell said.

“The club and our playing group are united in continuing to provide all the necessary ongoing support to Jesse, and we are not putting a time frame on his return to playing.”