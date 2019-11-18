Jimmy and Gerard brush off suggestions the Suns are ‘open’ to trading picks 1 and 2

Jimmy Bartel and Gerard Healy have scoffed at suggestions the Gold Coast Suns are open to trading picks 1 and 2 in next week’s national draft.

The Suns recruiting manager Kall Burns said the club wasn’t 100 per cent committed to drafting Oakleigh Chargers duo Matthew Rowell and Noah Anderson.

But Bartel wasn’t buying it.

“This is the biggest no-brainer in recruiting going around,” he said.

The Suns were granted a priority pick at No 1 as part of an AFL assistance package in September and Healy said moving that pick on would fly in the face of the Suns’ pleas to the league about player retention.

