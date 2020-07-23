Jimmy Bartel plays down concerns about jam-packed AFL ‘footy feast’

Jimmy Bartel says concerns about cramming four games into three weeks are largely being overblown.

The Geelong great said he actually preferred shorter breaks between games.

The AFL announced this week they’d be playing games every day for three weeks, with most clubs facing the prospect of multiple four-day breaks.

“I’m not dismissing how tough it is going to be,” Bartel said on 3AW Football.

But he thinks a lot of players will actually enjoy “less training and more playing”.

“I preferred a shorter break because when you had eight or nine day breaks, you used to get out to training and think the strength and conditioning guys are just making this up now,” Bartel explained.

“You’re filling a day in for training because it says they have to fill in a day because you couldn’t be away.”

