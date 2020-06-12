Jimmy Bartel responds to bold Dangerfield claim from Chris Scott

Jimmy Bartel has questioned claims from Geelong coach Chris Scott that Patrick Dangerfield has been “transformational” for the Cats.

The gun midfielder plays his 250th match against Hawthorn tonight, with Scott telling reporters this week Dangerfield had “changed our footy club” and been “transformational” at Kardinia Park.

Geelong great Bartel, who won a Brownlow and three premierships with the Cats, isn’t so sure.

“I know there’ll be a sound bite of what I say (and) a lot of what Chris Scott said was 100 per cent right,” Jimmy stressed on 3AW Football.

Gerard Healy: “What wasn’t right, then?”

Jimmy Bartel: “The transformational part.”

Jimmy said he couldn’t see what had changed at Geelong in recent years to suggest Dangerfield had “transformed” the club.

“He hasn’t been transformational … yet,” Bartel said.

“The Cats haven’t won a flag.

“They were a very successful club before Pat and they’ll continue to be after it.”

Bartel said he was not having a dig at Dangerfield, just making an observation.

“I think he has been unbelievable,” Bartel said.

“The 250 games he’s put together.

“Chris Scott is right.

“He’ll be absolutely at the top and regarded as one of the best to ever play.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jimmy’s comments

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)