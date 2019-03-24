Jimmy Bartel rips into Marvel Stadium after controversial opening weekend

Jimmy Bartel has ripped into Marvel Stadium, saying the AFL “doesn’t care” about the stadium’s poor surface.

The opening weekend of footy at the stadium was marred by a large patch of grass near the interchange bench that needed constant repairing during Sunday’s clash between St Kilda and Gold Coast.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, the Geelong great said it was no surprise, given the long history of surface-related problems at the ground.

“This has been going on since the stadium was built,” Bartel said.

“Nothing ever happens (to change the surface), they don’t care about it.

“There’s been issues where the fake turf goes so close to the ground there’s been players do their ACL on it.”

Bartel went on to slam the stadium in general.

“The AFL paid boffins millions of dollars to design the stadium and they built it the wrong way,” he said.

“Half the crowd sits there looking in the sun.

“It’s one of the dumbest stadiums ever built.”

