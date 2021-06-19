Jimmy Bartel slams the AFL and Steve Hocking for sending David Mackay case to tribunal

David Mackay escaped suspension following the Hunter Clark collision which left the Saints star with a broken jaw.

However, Jimmy Bartel hijacked the Lethal injection to slam the AFL’s decision of sending David Mackay’s case to the tribunal in the first place.

“It was an attempt by the AFL to try and change attitude and behaviours around concussion and head knocks,” he told 3AW Football.

“Now, you won’t get a bigger advocate for looking after the head because I have had multiple concussions throughout my career.

“But this is not the issue to stick the flag in the stand.”

Bartel, told 3AW Football, David MacKay was used as a guinea pig to help change players behaviour.

“You got it wrong AFL, in particular you got it wrong Steve Hocking,” he said.

“I felt very sorry for David MacKay and I will pat on the back the AFL association for standing up for him.

“Hunter Clark wasn’t concussed, he broke his jaw. Wrong case to start with.

“You have graded it off slow mode.”

