Jimmy Bartel names the seven Geelong players who could currently be in All-Australian squad

1 hour ago
3AW Football
Football

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says there could be seven Cats players currently in the All-Australian squad of 40.

He said there could be as many as four Geelong players in the final team of 22 as it stands.

“Blicavs and Stewart would be down back,” he told 3AW Football

“Kelly, Dangerfield and Duncan (are) in the midfield of the squad.

“Ablett and Hawkins (are) in the forward line.

“Stewart, Kelly, Dangerfield, Hawkins and Ablett are probably in the side (right now).

“I think everyone after Geelong lost to Port Adelaide were waiting for the Cats to fall over.

“They’re a seriously deep side and should be outright premiership favourites.”

