Luckless Essendon forward Joe Daniher has suffered yet another injury setback.

He’s got a minor calf strain.

The Bombers revealed on Tuesday their star forward, who was nearing a return to the field, had pulled up with soreness from a training session at the weekend.

Scans have since revealed a minor strain.

The club said he wouldn’t run for up to a fortnight.

