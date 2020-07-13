John Longmire gives an insight into his phone call with Damien Hardwick
Sydney coach John Longmire has given an insight into his conversation with Richmond coach Damien Hardwick after the Tigers mentor took several swipes at the Swans’ game style following Sunday’s slog that saw just seven goals kicked for the game.
Longmire defended his club on Sportsday.
He said he “appreciated” the call from Hardwick.
“It wasn’t long after we got on the bus that Dimma gave us a quick call,” Longmire explained.
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)