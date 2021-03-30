John Longmire on how Sydney plans to tackle Dustin Martin this week

Sydney coach John Longmire says the Swans won’t be harnessing too much energy trying to stop Dustin Martin this week.

But he admits it’d be nice if they could curb the influence of the Richmond champion on Saturday.

“It’s not an easy one, is it,” Longmire said when asked how the Swans would tackle a red-hot Martin this week.

“You could spend hours and hours and hours debating what you’ll do, but the reality is he is just a very, very, very high quality player.

“You try and get it as good as you can, knowing that he’s still going to have a pretty good day.

“You just try and limit it.”

He also revealed Lance Franklin was no certainty to be selected this week after making his return to footy in sensational style in Round 2.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)