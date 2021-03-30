3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

John Longmire on how Sydney plans to tackle Dustin Martin this week

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for John Longmire on how Sydney plans to tackle Dustin Martin this week

Sydney coach John Longmire says the Swans won’t be harnessing too much energy trying to stop Dustin Martin this week.

But he admits it’d be nice if they could curb the influence of the Richmond champion on Saturday.

“It’s not an easy one, is it,” Longmire said when asked how the Swans would tackle a red-hot Martin this week.

“You could spend hours and hours and hours debating what you’ll do, but the reality is he is just a very, very, very high quality player.

“You try and get it as good as you can, knowing that he’s still going to have a pretty good day.

“You just try and limit it.”

He also revealed Lance Franklin was no certainty to be selected this week after making his return to footy in sensational style in Round 2.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332