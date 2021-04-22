John Worsfold joins Carlton

John Worsfold has joined Carlton as a mentor for David Teague.

The Blues announced the former West Coast and Essendon coach would be joining the club for the rest of the season on Thursday.

Worsfold has a long-standing connection with Teague, with the pair spending three seasons together at West Coast from 2011 to 2013.

“Our coaches demand that our players are doing everything they can to get better, they also have that same expectation on themselves, which is driven by our Senior Coach,” Carlton Head of Football Brad Lloyd said.

“We’ve been in discussions with John for some time, given his existing relationship with David, so it’s terrific to now have this finalised and is another step forward in our commitment to bringing success to the Carlton Football Club.

“David and John have maintained their connection since their initial time in Perth and as part of David’s personal development, John will observe a couple of games this year in a mentoring capacity. We are really pleased to be able to formalise that mentorship to now benefit the entire coaching staff.”