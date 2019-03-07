JOIN NOW! 3AW’s footy tipping competition for 2019!

There are plenty of radio AFL tipping competitions out there, but only one offers you the chance to share in more than $35,000 cash.

Thanks to VicSuper and Renault, 3AW invites you to join our annual footy tipping competition for 2019.

By joining today you automatically get full access to all features, including:

Entry into the 3AW footy tipping competition and a chance to win $25,000 thanks to VicSuper.

A chance to be our weekly top-tipper and win $500 cash thanks to Renault.

Start a private competition for your family and friends.

Compete against your favourite 3AW presenters.

Enter your tips and click save to lock them in (make sure you see a claim number!)

What are you waiting for!? SIGN UP HERE!