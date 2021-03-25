3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jon Anderson weighs in on criticism of Collingwood players

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Football Featured
Article image for Jon Anderson weighs in on criticism of Collingwood players

Veteran sports reporter Jon Anderson says he can’t understand why Collingwood players have been criticised for their pre and post game treatment of Adam Treloar last Friday.

Several Magpie players embraced their former teammate warmly, despite the Magpies going down to the Western Bulldogs in Round 1.

“Isn’t that a really good thing to do?” Ando said on 3AW Breakfast.

“The circumstances he left under were not his doing.

“He didn’t want to leave the club.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Ross and Russel
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332