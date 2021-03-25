Jon Anderson weighs in on criticism of Collingwood players

Veteran sports reporter Jon Anderson says he can’t understand why Collingwood players have been criticised for their pre and post game treatment of Adam Treloar last Friday.

Several Magpie players embraced their former teammate warmly, despite the Magpies going down to the Western Bulldogs in Round 1.

“Isn’t that a really good thing to do?” Ando said on 3AW Breakfast.

“The circumstances he left under were not his doing.

“He didn’t want to leave the club.”

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)