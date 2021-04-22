3AW
Jon Anderson’s big call about the Western Bulldogs

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Football
Article image for Jon Anderson’s big call about the Western Bulldogs

Veteran footy writer Jon Anderson says he’s never seen a midfield with more depth than what the Western Bulldogs have right now.

The Dogs will be looking to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact with a win over GWS tonight.

Marcus Bontempelli, Adam Treloar, Josh Dunkley, Bailey Smith, Tom Liberatore, Lachie Hunter, Jackson Macrae have been leading the charge in the centre of the ground.

“I’ve never seen an AFL club with more depth in the midfield than the Western Bulldogs have now,” Ando said on 3AW Breakfast.

“They don’t have the superstars some other clubs have had at different times, but their depth and skill-set is extraordinary.”

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

Ross and Russel
Football
