Jordan De Goey goes down at Collingwood training
Here’s a sight that will send a shiver down the spine of Collingwood fans.
Star utility Jordan De Goey has gone down at training.
The 22-year-old match-winner appeared to hurt his ankle during a drill.
He was helped from the ground by two trainers.
At this stage, it’s unclear how serious the injury is.
Jordan De Goey went down awkwardly in a marking contest and injured his lower left leg. Was helped from the field by trainers. pic.twitter.com/znagiQU52w
— Ben Guthrie (@BenGuthrie_) February 14, 2019