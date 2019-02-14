3AW
Jordan De Goey goes down at Collingwood training

5 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Here’s a sight that will send a shiver down the spine of Collingwood fans.

Star utility Jordan De Goey has gone down at training.

The 22-year-old match-winner appeared to hurt his ankle during a drill.

He was helped from the ground by two trainers.

At this stage, it’s unclear how serious the injury is.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
