Jordan De Goey to have surgery

Jordan De Goey will have surgery on a flexor tendon he hurt in his middle finger on Thursday night.

Collingwood said on Friday it still wasn’t sure when he’d play next.

De Goey, who kicked five goals in the win over Geelong, will be operated on in Perth and will remain with the Pies while he recovers.

It was De Goey’s first game after being charged with indecent assault.

He missed last week’s win over Hawthorn due to the AFL’s strict COVID-19 restrictions.

