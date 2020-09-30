Josh Battle to miss St Kilda’s elimination final

St Kilda has confirmed Josh Battle will miss Saturday’s elimination final against the Western Bulldogs.

Reports had been circulating the young utility was struggling with foot soreness following the Saints’ final round win over GWS.

St Kilda said Battle failed to join his teammates in the club’s main training session on Wednesday and would not recover in time for Saturday’s do-or-die clash.

The 22-year-old has proven to be a handy swingman for coach Brett Ratten this season.

In a boost, the Saints appear certain to regain midfielder Zak Jones for the club’s first final in nearly 10 years.

(Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)