Josh Bruce and Alex Keath traded to the Western Bulldogs

Josh Bruce and Alex Keath have both been traded to the Western Bulldogs.

St Kilda has received picks 32 and 51 in return for Bruce, with the Crows getting pick 45 and a future second rounder in return for Keath.

The Bulldogs got a future third round pick back in the deal.

27-year-old forward Bruce was offered a four-year deal to join the Bulldogs, an offer that was ultimately too good to refuse.

The Saints, who have young gun Max King waiting in the wings, let the hard-working forward go.

Bruce will add extra firepower to the Bulldogs’ forward line, which already boasts Josh Schache and Aaron Naughton.