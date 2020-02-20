3AW
Josh Frydenberg responds to calls to scrap the luxury car tax

45 mins ago
Tom Elliott

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hasn’t ruled out scrapping the luxury car tax, but said it wouldn’t happen any time soon.

Tom Elliott called for it to be scrapped this week, following the demise of Holden.

Mr Frydenberg said he understood where Tom was coming from, but there were no plans to remove the tax – which brings in roughly $800 million annually – in the next budget.

“I wouldn’t say never, ever, but I have no plans to take it out at this point in time,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

Tom Elliott
