Josh Kennedy rules himself out of bushfire relief match

He’s one of the best forwards in the AFL, but Josh Kennedy won’t be one of West Coast’s representatives in this month’s bushfire relief game at Marvel Stadium.

The two-time Coleman medallist told Sportsday he wouldn’t be playing.

“I’d love to, but we’ve got a few other guys going over,” Kennedy said on 3AW.

“It’s fantastic to see and the reason they’re doing it is even better, raising money for the bushfires.

“It’s going to be great to see the best players in the competition have a game we haven’t had in many years.”

The star forward also spoke at length about the Eagles’ pre-season, as well as how star recruit Tim Kelly had settled in at the club.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW