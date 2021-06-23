Junior footy club overwhelmed by ‘phenomenal’ generosity after heartless theft

A junior football club has been overwhelmed by offers of support after a cruel theft.

The Seaford Junior Football Club under-14s were devastated when they arrived to play their first game in weeks on the weekend, only to find three sets of jumpers and about 50 brand new footballs had been stolen from their club rooms.

3AW Breakfast first heard about the story on Wednesday.

It didn’t take long for generous listeners and sponsors to get on board and help out the club.

Chemist Warehouse has offered to replace the footballs.

“I was listening to the show and I heard the story and I rang my boys and we’ve always got a cage full of Sherrin’s hanging out in the warehouse!,” Chemist Warehouse director Mario Tascone told Ross and Russel.

Meanwhile, an anonymous listener will pay for new jumpers.

“How good is that?,” Seaford Junior Football Club president, Mark Davenport, said when he heard the news.

“The amount of goodwill we’ve got out of this horrible story, basically, has been phenomenal.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Davenport’s reaction to the news