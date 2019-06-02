JUST IN: AFL admit score review error after Walters controversy

The AFL has admitted Michael Walters’ goal against Collingwood on Saturday should have been ruled out.

Despite broadcast vision showing Chris Mayne has touched the ball off Walters’ boot, the score review gave it the all clear.

“Due to technical reasons, the subsequent vision shown by the broadcaster was unavailable to the score review officer at the time of review,” the AFL said in a statement released on Sunday.

“The AFL acknowledges that based on the additional broadcast vision the ball was touched by Collingwood player Chris Mayne.

The AFL will continue to improve the score review process to ensure that all vision captured by the broadcaster is available to score review officers at the time of the review.”