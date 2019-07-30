JUST IN! AFL confirms Round 23 fixture and start times

The AFL has confirmed this year’s final round fixture.

Collingwood and Essendon will do battle on Friday night, with that clash at this stage looking likely to have huge finals ramifications.

Port Adelaide and Fremantle will finish the 2019 home and away season on late Sunday afternoon.

ROUND 23 (all start times local)

Friday, August 23

Collingwood v Essendon, MCG (7.50pm)

Saturday, August 24

Sydney v St Kilda, SCG (1.45pm)

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Blundstone Arena (2.10pm)

Geelong v Carlton, GMHBA Stadium (4.35pm)

West Coast v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium (6.10pm)

Gold Coast v GWS, Metricon Stadium (7.25pm)

Sunday, August 25