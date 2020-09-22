3AW
JUST IN | AFL releases All Australian squad for 2020

The AFL has just unveiled the 40-man All Australian squad for season 2020.

Adelaide: Nil.

Brisbane: Harris Andrews, Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage.

Carlton: Jacob Weitering.

Collingwood: Taylor Adams, Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Scott Pendlebury.

Essendon: Jordan Ridley.

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe, Luke Ryan, Matt Taberner.

Geelong: Mark Blicavs, Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie, Tom Hawkins, Sam Menegola.

Gold Coast: Nil.

GWS: Nick Haynes.

Hawthorn: Jack Gunston.

Melbourne: Christian Petracca, Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver.

North Melbourne: Nil.

Port Adelaide: Travis Boak, Charlie Dixon, Zak Butters, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Jonas.

Richmond: Dustin Martin, Dylan Grimes, Nick Vlastuin.

St Kilda: Jack Steele, Dan Butler.

Sydney: Tom Papley.

West Coast: Andrew Gaff, Nic Naitanui, Liam Ryan, Brad Sheppard.

Western Bulldogs: Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae, Caleb Daniel.

