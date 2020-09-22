JUST IN | AFL releases All Australian squad for 2020
The AFL has just unveiled the 40-man All Australian squad for season 2020.
Adelaide: Nil.
Brisbane: Harris Andrews, Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage.
Carlton: Jacob Weitering.
Collingwood: Taylor Adams, Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Scott Pendlebury.
Essendon: Jordan Ridley.
Fremantle: Nat Fyfe, Luke Ryan, Matt Taberner.
Geelong: Mark Blicavs, Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie, Tom Hawkins, Sam Menegola.
Gold Coast: Nil.
GWS: Nick Haynes.
Hawthorn: Jack Gunston.
Melbourne: Christian Petracca, Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver.
North Melbourne: Nil.
Port Adelaide: Travis Boak, Charlie Dixon, Zak Butters, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Jonas.
Richmond: Dustin Martin, Dylan Grimes, Nick Vlastuin.
St Kilda: Jack Steele, Dan Butler.
Sydney: Tom Papley.
West Coast: Andrew Gaff, Nic Naitanui, Liam Ryan, Brad Sheppard.
Western Bulldogs: Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae, Caleb Daniel.