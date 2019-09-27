3AW’s Matthew Lloyd among Norm Smith Medal judges

The AFL has revealed this year’s Norm Smith Medal judges.

And 3AW Football’s Matthew Lloyd is one of them.

The Essendon great will decide who wins the medal for being the best player in the grand final alongside Alastair Lynch, Chris Johnson, Bruce McAvaney and Angela Pippos.

It will be the second time Lloyd has voted on the medal, the first being the drawn grand final of 2010.

“I remember how nervous I was,” Lloyd said.

“Brendon Goddard was on fire, Lenny Hayes was on fire and Daisy Thomas was having a ripper.

“They wanted my votes 15 minutes into the last quarter.

“It was a nervous task I had, but Hayes got his nose in front late and I went that way.”

