JUST IN: Multiple fights reportedly break out at MCG

Multiple flights have reportedly broken out at the MCG following the conclusion of Saturday afternoon’s Carlton v Collingwood game.

Caller Robin told us the incident occurred in the Carlton members area following Collingwood 19-point win.

“There were four, full-on fights where people were knocked out,” she said on 3AW Football.

“Security didn’t react quick enough so members of the public had to get in to stop these fights.

“I haven’t seen it for many years.

“I missed the last five minutes of the game because I was breaking up fights.”

Police say there were alerted to “multiple seperate altercations” late in the match.

“Police and security attended immediately and prevented any further altercations,” the statement reads.

“One man was treated for minor injuries and did not wish to make a statement but police located the alleged offender and have interviewed him in relation to the alleged assault.

“He has been released pending further enquiries.”

